"Doomscrolling" Is When You Read Depressing News for Hours

There's just NOTHING mentally healthy about reading depressing pandemic news all day long. So why are so many of us ADDICTED to it? There's a new term that describes sitting around, scrolling through your phone, reading depressing news for hours and hours: "Doomscrolling."

So what can you do instead? A new survey asked people what they're doing to stay mentally healthy right now. And here are the top five answers . . .

1. Checking in with family, 60%.

2. Trying to exercise more, 35%.

3. Limiting news consumption, 30%.

4. Making plans for once the pandemic is over, 30%.

5. Doing nice things for other people, 29%.