Dog In Quarantine With Owner Howls When Kids Are On Video Chat

A mom had to separate from her daughters during quarantine because of her job. She has the family dog keeping her company, which is good . . . until she does video chats with her daughters. When the pup sees them she cries and howls and goes looking for them behind the laptop. "My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog ​​lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."

