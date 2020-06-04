Detroit Zoo to Reopen to Members on June 8

The Detroit Zoo is set to open on June 8, after having been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo is opening first for members only with new procedures in place. It will be limited to 1000 guests per day, with no more than 500 guests on the property at a time. All guests are required to wear a mask or shield during their visit, unless they're unable because of medical reasons. You can reserve your spot here.

Doing the first four days, only members will be permitted in the zoo. Following the four-day special member reopening, general admission guests will be allowed to book a timed ticket, and attendance will increase to 2,000 guests per day.

But not everything will be open. Indoor exhibits will remain closed, as will The Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest canopy walkway, the prairie dog bubbles, and the giraffe viewing deck.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Ron Kagan, the CEO of The Detroit Zooloical Society about the Zoo's reopening.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Harte