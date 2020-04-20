Detroit Police Chief James Craig Talks to JJ & JoAnne About Coronavirus Battle
"This disease wants to control you"
April 20, 2020
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is back on the job after being off for a few weeks fighting the coronavirus.
His symptoms began with a cough he thought was allergy-related. When it didn't get better, he got tested, and he was officially diagnosed on March 27.
Chief Craig told JJ & JoAnne this is a disease that wants to take over your body and control you.
Check out the interview here.