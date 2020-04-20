Detroit Police Chief James Craig Talks to JJ & JoAnne About Coronavirus Battle

"This disease wants to control you"

April 20, 2020
coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is back on the job after being off for a few weeks fighting the coronavirus. 

His symptoms began with a cough he thought was allergy-related. When it didn't get better, he got tested, and he was officially diagnosed on March 27. 

Chief Craig told JJ & JoAnne this is a disease that wants to take over your body and control you.

Check out the interview here.

 

JJ & JoAnne
Detroit Cheif James Craig
Coronavirus

