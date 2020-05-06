Detroit man runs 21-mile heart shaped route to show support amid coronavirus

Detroit man Andrew Koper ran a 21-mile heart-shaped path in Detroit to show support amid coronavirus pandemic.

Wayne County has been a coronavirus hotspot, with over 17,500 cases and almost 2000 deaths.

Koper, a regular runner, tracks his runs but typically runs in basic shapes. Amid the crisis, he wanted to do something special for a city that he holds close in his heart. His decision? Run a path around Detroit in the shape of a heart.

Koper started and ended at Campus Martius Park, running through Hamtramck and through Detroit's west side. While the route ended up being much longer than originally anticipated, but he enjoyed running through the city and socializing with the residents.

This virus has taken a toll on everyone in different ways, and small acts of support and appreciation help bring the city together and remind people that no one is alone in this fight.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Koper this morning during the show.