"Dancing with the Stars" Has Axed Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

TOM BERGERON is OUT at "Dancing with the Stars" after 15 years and 28 seasons. ERIN ANDREWS won't be back either. She's been with the show since Season 18 in 2014. Tom Tweeted, quote, "Just informed [that the show> will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career . . . "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? On the plus side, now I'm free for our socially distanced lunch!"

One person asked if this meant that he was finally becoming a contestant, and he said, quote, "Um, no."

There's no word on WHY Tom isn't being brought back . . . but it's possible that it had to do with him publicly denouncing the casting of SEAN SPICER last year. He said the producers previously promised NOT to cast a polarizing politician. No replacements have been named.