250,000 Balls Of Fun

Being stuck at home with a big family can be tough. One dad in that situation decided to amuse himself by turning the house into a giant ball pit. Joel Conder, of England, felt bad for his young daughters who are stuck in the house, and so he filled the house with 250,000 plastic balls to make things more fun. He enlisted the help of a friend to pull it off while the rest of the family was out. He says that his four daughters were thrilled with the result, and even his wife has come around.

Parental inspo right here.



