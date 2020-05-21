250,000 Balls Of Fun

May 21, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Dad Ball Pit

Getty Images Elsa / Staff

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Features

Being stuck at home with a big family can be tough. One dad in that situation decided to amuse himself by turning the house into a giant ball pit. Joel Conder, of England, felt bad for his young daughters who are stuck in the house, and so he filled the house with 250,000 plastic balls to make things more fun. He enlisted the help of a friend to pull it off while the rest of the family was out. He says that his four daughters were thrilled with the result, and even his wife has come around.

Tags: 
Joel Conder Ball Pit

Recent Podcast Audio
Rick Hampson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Detroit Offering Virtual Mentorships WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tony Michaels of the Parade Company Updates On Detroit Fireworks and Woodward Dream Cruise WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen Clark Updates On Scarlet's Playground Being Vandalized WOMCFM: On-Demand
Mid Michigan Floods Are Causing Major Damage To Homes WOMCFM: On-Demand
Henry Ford Nurse Michael Palmer Featured On Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Car WOMCFM: On-Demand
Eastern Market Flower Day Will Be Different This Year WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes