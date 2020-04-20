Custom Swimwear in Royal Oak Now Sewing Face Masks For The Public

Masks cost $10

April 20, 2020
coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features

Custom Swimwear By Exelnt Designs in Royal Oak is putting their sewing machines to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, founded and owned by Trish Crowder, usually makes custom swimwear for customers, but now the sewing machines are making face masks for the public. 

Customers can pick out the fabric they'd like for their mask from options of the their website. The masks cost $10.

JJ & JoAnne had some fun with Trish this morning, offering an idea for when she opens her business back up making swimsuits!

