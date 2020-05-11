Coronavirus Survivor Goes to New Heights to Deliver Meals to Hospital Workers Who Helped Saved His Life

Coronavirus survivor Jim Santilli found a creative way to deliver meals to the hospital workers who helped save his life.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, when the virus first started showing up in Michigan.

"I felt like I was drowning," Santilli told JJ & JoAnne. "Every minute felt like an hour."

He was gasping for air and had a horrible cough. He said doctors at Henry Ford Macomb said that they were basically out of options for treating him. That's when he received the experimental drug therapy, Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. He began improving and was able to go home days later. When he returned to health, he wanted to do something special to repay the healthcare workers who helpd save him.

Santilli decided to team up with Villa Penna, a restaurant and banquet center in Macomb County, to provide 400 meals of pasta and garlic bread for the hospital employees.

He delivered these meals to the hospital via helicopter!

In the dubbed, "Operation Macomb Strong", Dave Lawler of the Macomb County Sheriff Aviation Unit, donated his time, fuel and helicopter to help Santilli accomplish his goal.

Photo credit: Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Jim Santilli