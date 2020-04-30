Clean Planet Foods Offers New Healthy Food Line: Profits Donated To Hunger Programs

Jack Aronson, founder of Garden Fresh Salsa, has announced a new venture for his company Clean Planet Foods that will provide meals for those who need assistance during the Covid 19 crisis.

Clean Planet Foods is now offering a new line of preservative-free foods called Clean Planet Mindful Meals...  7 different mini meals that come in 6 ounce packages and take 60 seconds to heat up in the microwave. For the next two months, all profits from their new line of healthy meals will support efforts to feed those struggling to put food on the table.

The recipes are created by chefs. RIght now there are seven options, including grilled chicken and broccoli over rice; fajita chicken and veggies over rice; chicken with corn over rice; cheese tortellini with tomato sauce; meat tortellini with tomato sauce; black bean, veggies, and rice vegetarian bowl; and Jamaican chicken, black beans, and rice.

The company uses a system called High Pressure Pasteurization. Clean Planet's websie explains "Using cold water pressure, it also eliminates the things in food that promote spoilage, or worse, which means it can last up to 40 days in your refrigerator, But it does so without effecting taste, texture, nutrition content, or the all-important digestive enzymes our bodies need." 

Each meal costs $4 and is sold in boxes of 30 for $120.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Jack Aronson about Clean Planet's new Mindful Meals.

 

 

 

