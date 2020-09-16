Chris Evans Admits He Was "Embarrassed" by That Picture of His Junk

CHRIS EVANS confronted his "junk pic" scandal HEAD-ON, pun intended, on "The Tamron Hall Show" yesterday. First she asked him what happened and he said, quote, "Did something happen this weekend?"

Then he added, quote, "It was a very interesting weekend full of lessons learned. Lot of teachable moments.

"You know, things happen. It's embarrassing. You gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support."

He previously took to Twitter, joking: “Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”