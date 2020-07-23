Cheez-It And Wine Box Combo Available For National Wine & Cheese Day
The perfect thing to take to your next party!
July 23, 2020
Cheez-It is continuing its boxed wine and cracker combo packs. This year, it’s a box of rosé alongside Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The limited-edition wine and cracker combo-pack, which goes on sale today for $29.99, holds a three-liter box of House Wine Rosé and about 20 servings of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. You can get your combo-pack at OriginalHouseWine.com.
What's better than -- and -- ? Wine and @cheezit on the go! pic.twitter.com/m40QMh15XQ— RADIO.COM (@Radiodotcom) July 26, 2019