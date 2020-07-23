Cheez-It And Wine Box Combo Available For National Wine & Cheese Day

The perfect thing to take to your next party!

July 23, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Rose and CheezIt Box
Categories: 
Entertainment

Cheez-It is continuing its boxed wine and cracker combo packs. This year, it’s a box of rosé alongside Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The limited-edition wine and cracker combo-pack, which goes on sale today for $29.99, holds a three-liter box of House Wine Rosé and about 20 servings of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. You can get your combo-pack at OriginalHouseWine.com.

Tags: 
Cheez-It
wine
National Wine and Cheese Day