The Detroit Zoo Brings Animals To You... Virtually!
Zoo Lovers Day is Wednesday, April 8
April 8, 2020
Wednesday, April 8th is Zoo Lovers Day.
While the Detroit Zoo is closed to visitors, the zoo is bringing the animals to you... virtually.
From live cams around the Detroit zoo to videos showcasing different exhibits you can access, zoo lovers can still get their fill during these tough times!
Check out their website for your virtual tour
JJ & JoAnne talked to Detroit Zoo CEO Ron Kagan about their outreach efforts.