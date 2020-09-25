Chatty Parrot Asks Squirrels in the Yard To Talk To Him

September 25, 2020
Einstein the Texan Talking Parrot sat on his perch inside his screen porch and repeatedly asked the squirrels visiting his backyard if they would like to talk to him. He blows a kiss to the squirrel and tells it to eat his corn! He really loves that little squirrel!

