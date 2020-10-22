Charlie Brown Holiday Specials No Longer on Broadcast TV

Charlie Brown and his friends are heading to Apple TV+, marking the first time in nearly six decades that the holiday specials will not be on broadcast television.

The iconic specials have long been fan favorites. They aired on ABC for the last 20 years, and CBS before that.

Apple TV+ announced this week it's made a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to exclusively stream the specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas", "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving", and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown".

Each episode will be available for free for a few days around each holiday, but after that, you'll have to pay to watch the beloved characters.

Apple TV+ will also be getting new originals featuring the "Peanuts" gang.