Detroit Fireworks Date Moved With Changes... What About the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Two of the biggest events in Metro Detroit are the Ford Fireworks and the Woodward Dream Cruise, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the events have been up in the air.

Wedensday it was announced the big Fireworks show will move from June 22 to August 31, and it will be held as a TV-only event, meaning no crowds!

Also this week, some of the cities involvced in the Dream Cruise are voting to have the annual event canceled. On Monday, Birmingham’s leaders voted 7-0 for a resolution asking to cancel the Woodward Dream Cruise. Tuesday night, Huntington Woods did the same, by a vote of 5-0. Berkley announced Wendesday it's canceled it's annail Cruise Fest, and Ferndale City Council is expected to vote next week.

Tony Michaels is the president of The Parade Company. He's also the Executive Director of the Woodward Dream Cruise. He talked to JJ & JoAnne Thursday morning about the changes to the Ford Fireworks, and whether it's likely the Dream Cruise will take place.