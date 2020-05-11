Cedar Point GM Shares Message with Fans about Park Plans Amid COVID-19

Cedar Point's Opening Day was supposed to be Saturday, May 9, but the park remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President and General Manager Jason McClure took to Twitter to share a message with fans awaiting their 150th anniversary season.

Even though today would've been our Opening Day, we look forward to having you back at Cedar Point as soon as it's safe to do so.



Our General Manager, Jason McClure has a special message for you. https://t.co/YzGyuYihDt — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 9, 2020

Cedar Point released this update on May 8 from McClure

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) matter remains a part of our daily lives, the team at Cedar Point continues to work with health and safety experts as we plan for increased safety measures and operational changes throughout our park. We are in constant communication with our state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so. Although our reopen date is still uncertain, here are a few things we can share:

Our team is working hard to ensure some of your favorite rides and attractions will be ready for you when the park is able to open. In the meantime, be sure to visit TicketofaLifetime.com each week to register and enter for your chance to win free admission for life!

Our 150th Anniversary Celebration, along with its attractions and festivities such as the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show will be postponed to 2021. Our team determined that a celebration of this magnitude must be done right. In order to observe and respect social distancing, we have made the decision to postpone this much anticipated event until next season.

Special events like Performances in the Park, Spring Youth & Education Programs, CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, Coaster Campout, Run & Ride and Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend will be postponed to 2021.

Experiences like VIP, Sunrise, Segway and Boardwalk Cruiser Tours will also be postponed until 2021.

As previously announced, we have extended the validity of all 2020 Season Passes and Season Pass Add-On Products through the 2021 season, plus we have paused Easy Pay billing while the park is closed*. Likewise, we will continue to work with guests who may have prepaid single-day tickets valid for days during our temporary park closure. Ticket inquiries may be directed to cedarpoint.com/contact. Our team is also reaching out individually to guests with Group Sales and Cedar Point Resorts bookings.

The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. We want to assure you that when we do open, Cedar Point will continue to be a safe and fun environment for all. Our team is 100% committed to this promise. And we are working alongside industry experts and government officials toward this shared goal. We will keep you updated as we move forward; in the meantime, we thank you for your loyalty and continued support.

*2020 Season Passes (this includes Cedar Point Gold Passholders and Platinum Passholders) and purchased 2020 Season Pass add-on products (if applicable) will be valid through the 2021 Season according to pass type. 2020 Pre-K passes will be valid for the 2020 season only. For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.