Cedar Point Announces Re-Opening Date

Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio has announced they will reopen in phases, beginning on July 9, with safety precautions in place.

The park will open initially for Season Passholders only, and shortly thereafter for Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets.

Here are the tentative dates:

July 9 – 10: Park opens to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

July 11: Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Cedar Point's website explains guests who do not have a pre-purchased ticket will not be able to make a reservation, initially. Hotel guests and Season Passholders, then pre-purchased ticket holders will be able to reserve first when it’s time.

There will be new safety guidelines in place, that include:

Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

Additional protocols include touchless transactions, limited guest/associate contact, enhanced cleaning procedures in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, capacity management through the park and additional hand sanitization stations.

*An opening date for the Cedar Point waterpark has not been set.