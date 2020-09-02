"Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean & Olympic Skater Johnny Weir Will Be On "Dancing With The Stars"

The start of the new season of Dancing With The Stars was less than exciting. With the departure of longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and the announcement of Tyra Banks as the new host, many wondered if this was the beginning of the hit show. The caliber of "stars" in the past few seasons has been less than stellar.

For the 29th season, they have stepped it up a bit.

– "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin

– Rapper and singer Nelly

– Former NFL Tight End Vernon Davis

– "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama

– TV host Jeannie Mai

– Actor Jesse Metcalfe

– Catfish host Nev Schulman

– Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Backstreet Boy AJ McLean

– "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause

– "Jesse" star Skai Jackson

– Director and actress Anne Heche

– Justina Machado

– Olympic figure skater and host Johnny Weir

– Former NBA superstar Charles Oakley