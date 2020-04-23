Carl's Golfland "Shank This Virus"

A message from Carl Rose, Carl's Golfland:

We share a common passion in our lives, the great game of golf! My family and I have been in the golf business for over 60 years. Carl's Golfland started with my parents who were good stewards of the game and always giving back to the community in whatever capacity they possibly could. I want to do the same.

That’s why Carl’s Golfland invites you to celebrate our sport and share at-home golf moments on social media with #ShankThisVirus, an online campaign to support frontline health care workers and charities responding to COVID-19.

SO FAR CARL’S GOLFLAND HAS DONATED $75,000, AND WE’RE NOT DONE YET.

How can you help us? Buy your #ShankThisVirus T-Shirt HERE. Post a selfie on social media with your shirt with the hashtag #ShankThisVirus - be sure to tag us too! Please visit Carl’s Golfland on Facebook or @carlsgolfland on Instagram to see more on how and why we’re spreading this message – It’s my effort to try and make a difference!

Proceeds from T-shirt sales support:

Henry Ford Health System

Donate Here

Hurley Medical Center - #ShankThisVirus COVID Support Fund

Donate Here

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital - #ShankThisVirus COVID Support Fund

Donate Here

Say Detroit Health Clinic

Donate Here

American Red Cross

Donate Here

Customers may also send in a donation to above addresses. Additional charities and hospitals may be added as our campaign grows.

Please stay in tune with Carl’s Golfland Facebook and Instagram pages for further updates on this initiative. Join us as we lift spirits, remind people of golf’s good times with friends in the great outdoors, and invite golfers to share at-home golf experiences on social while supporting the nation’s stay-home efforts.

Together we can help #ShankThisVirus.

Until we can shake hands again on 18,

Carl E. Rose

We chatted with Carl Rose about "Shank this Virus" on Wednesday: