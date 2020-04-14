Metro Detroit Company Creates Face Masks With Licensed Characters On Them

A Metro Detroit Company is providing face masks with your favorite character on it.

Trevor George owns a company called Trevco, which manufactures licensed apparel and accesories.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has switched to making face masks with licensed characters on them, such as Superman, Batman and Hello Kitty. There are hundreds of designs to choose from on www.maskclub.com

For each mask purchased, the company will donate a mask to First Responders Children’s Foundation, which not only helps the children, but the first responders themselves, and the medical facilities they work for.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Terry George Tuesday morning.