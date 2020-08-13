Brach’s Makes Candy Corn That Tastes Like A Turkey Dinner

Candy corn is a very divisive treat – and now Brach’s makes Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. The bag features a mix of candies of the following flavors: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie, and Stuffing. Bags of this particular candy have been spotted at Walgreens so far, but it’s likely you’ll be able to find them wherever else you usually find Brach’s candies.