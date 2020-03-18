BONO: From Ireland to Italy With Love

In an attempt to lift the spirits of all those quarantined in Italy due to the coronavirus, Bono has composed a piano ballad, which he posted online.

He says, "A little postcard from Dublin on this St. Patrick’s Day, a little tune made up here about an hour ago. I think it’s called ‘Let Your Love Be Known.'”

He sings, “I walk through the streets of Dublin and no one was near / Yes, I don’t know you / No I didn’t think I didn’t care / You live so very far away / Just across the square / You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops / Sing on the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing your love be known.”