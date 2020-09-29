Bond Theme Compilation Coming In November On Vinyl

James Bond will return to the big screen just in time for Thanksgiving -- and fans of the series will be giving thanks for a November compilation that collects every theme song in its history.

The Best of Bond...James Bond is set to drop on November 20th, five days before No Time to Die hits theaters. The two-CD set includes all 25 Bond themes, from John Barry's iconic "James Bond Theme" to the newest offering from Billie Eilish. Highlights include Duran Duran's "A View to a Kill," Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die," Carly Simon's "Nobody Does It Better" and all three of Dame Shirley Bassey's themes.

The collection will also be available as a limited-edition set of three gold vinyl albums.