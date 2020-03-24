Bon Jovi Wants You To Help Write A Song
You write the 2nd verse with your experiences
Jon Bon Jovi took to social media to pitch a new song about the collective stress we're all feeling regarding the Coronavirus. In his home studio, the New Jersey rocker addressed fans, all in the same boat, and asked them to post their own verse to a new song he's writing about surviving the pandemic. Earlier this week, Bon Jovi's co-founding keyboardist David Bryan became rock's first Corona victim.
These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story....#DoWhatYouCan -JBJ
The lyrics to Jon Bon Jovi's "What You Can":
Verse 1:
Tonight they’re shutting down the borders, and they boarded up the schools
Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks, one last paycheck coming through
I know you’re feeling kind of nervous, we’re all a little bit confused
Nothing’s the same, this ain’t a game, we’ve got to make it through
Chorus:
When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can
This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send
'Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand
When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.