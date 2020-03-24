Bon Jovi Wants You To Help Write A Song

Jon Bon Jovi took to social media to pitch a new song about the collective stress we're all feeling regarding the Coronavirus. In his home studio, the New Jersey rocker addressed fans, all in the same boat, and asked them to post their own verse to a new song he's writing about surviving the pandemic. Earlier this week, Bon Jovi's co-founding keyboardist David Bryan became rock's first Corona victim.

The lyrics to Jon Bon Jovi's "What You Can":



Verse 1:

Tonight they’re shutting down the borders, and they boarded up the schools

Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks, one last paycheck coming through

I know you’re feeling kind of nervous, we’re all a little bit confused

Nothing’s the same, this ain’t a game, we’ve got to make it through

Chorus:

When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can

This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send

'Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand

When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.