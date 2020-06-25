Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon Documented His Own Life and Early Death

A new documentary, "All I Can Say", gets released tomorrow and most of it was shot by the main subject, Shannon Hoon, lead singer of Blind Melon. He took his video camera everywhere, so he captured the sudden rise, and sad fall, of his own life.

Here is some of the trailer, him singing their big song "No Rain", getting to meet the Rolling Stones, and his thoughts on drugs and life. (Hoon died of an accidental overdose in 1995. He was only 28.)