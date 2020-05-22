Big Brothers Big Sisters Wants You to be a Big Neighbor

Non-profits have had to change the way they do business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for you to become a Big Neighbor. It's part of a program they've launched in response to the coronavirus.

Their website explains:

During the uncertainty of COVID-19, our commitment to supporting vulnerable youth remains the same - defending their potential- no matter what. Now more than ever our community is a safety net inspired to ensure the basic needs of youth by offering an unquestionable sense of connection. Our Big Brothers, Big Sisters, volunteers, staff and donors are a regional network of neighbors ready and willing to offer direct assistance to resources for families and ongoing emotional support for youth.

Click here to learn more about the effort.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Rick Hampson from Big Brothers and Big Sisters about what they're doing and how you can help.