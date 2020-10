Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows has decorated his home in Tracy, California with 10's of thousands of interactive lights for Halloween.

This year's display features a laser light pumpkin singing the Metallica hit "Enter Sandman". As with all his light shows, the money he raises goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for families.