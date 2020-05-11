New Music With Actor John Stamos

This morning, JJ & JoAnne talked with legendary Beach Boy co-founder Mike Love about a new song created during self quarantine called "This Too Shall Pass".

Old pal, actor, John Stamos joins Love on drums in an upbeat musical message of postitivity.

All artist and label royalties from “This Too Shall Pass” are being donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.

"This Too Shall Pass" is available on the usual download apps along with Youtube.

Video of This Too Shall Pass- Mike Love

Listen to JJ & JoAnne's conversation with Mike Love here: