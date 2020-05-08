Banksy: Some Love For Front Line Healthcare Workers
Covid-19 Art From Banksy
The street artist Banksy is honoring frontline healthcare works with a donation of art to a hospital in Great Britain.
The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.
The drawing also depicts a nurse wearing a cape. The Red Cross on her nursing gown is the only spot of color on the drawing.
The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing.
The work will be later auctioned for healthcare charities.