Banksy: Some Love For Front Line Healthcare Workers

May 8, 2020
Banksy

The street artist Banksy is honoring frontline healthcare works with a donation of art to a hospital in Great Britain.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.

The drawing also depicts a nurse wearing a cape. The Red Cross on her nursing gown is the only spot of color on the drawing.

The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing.

The work will be later auctioned for healthcare charities.

