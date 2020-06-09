Artist "Disneyfies" People's Pets & The Results Are Amazing
People are sending in pictures of their pets to an artist who "disneyfies" them.
22-year-old Dutch illustrator Isa Bredt started the project called Pet Disneyfication, in which she gives people's pets a Disney makeover, and the results are truly remarkabable.
