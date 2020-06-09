Artist "Disneyfies" People's Pets & The Results Are Amazing

June 9, 2020
People are sending in pictures of their pets to an artist who "disneyfies" them. 

22-year-old Dutch illustrator Isa Bredt started the project called Pet Disneyfication, in which she gives people's pets a Disney makeover, and the results are truly remarkabable.

Baby Scooter from @scoot.butt -- because she’s the cutest and this picture of her got stuck in my head -- -- -- -- -- Welcome to all my new followers! Hope ya’ll enjoy my drawings ❤️ I also got a lot of dm’s about commissions, please see the info in my story highlight “commissions” for prices/availability/etc --

