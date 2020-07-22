Alonzo Brooks Body To Be Exhumed After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Airs Episode

The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed from its Topeka, Kansas, grave on Tuesday following heightened interest in the cold case. Last year, the FBI announced they were reopening Brooks’ case, nearly 16 years after his body was discovered in a creek approximately one month after he was reporting missing from La Cygne, Kansas. Authorities stated in June that they are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information regarding his death. Brooks died under mysterious circumstances sometime between April 3, 2004 and before May 1, 2004, when his remains were discovered.

According to witness accounts, shared on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” and in other publications, the 23-year-old disappeared after attending a party in the rural community of La Cygne, which was located about an hour away by car from his home in Gardner, Kansas. Though he drove to the gathering with three other men, Brooks did not return home with them. His mother reported him missing the following day and a search began. For a month, authorities searched the surrounding area of his last known whereabouts, but were only able to find his boots and hat. Authorities then permitted Brooks’ family to set out on their own to look for the 23-year-old. They found his body on the same day. An autopsy could not determine his cause of death.

According to eyewitness testimony, Brooks was one of few Black party-goers in attendance. His family suspects he was the victim of a hate crime. Brooks’ mother, Maria Ramirez, told NBC’s Dateline, “I’m Mexican and his father is Black,” Maria said. “So he’s mixed. They didn’t just target one race. Or kill one race. They killed two. He was targeted because of the color of his skin.”