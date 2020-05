This morning on the JJ & JoAnne Show, we found 2 awesome covers of 2 of ourt favorite artists, AC/DC & Seal. The AC/DC song was actually invented by Youtuber Funk Turkey by feeding everry AC/DC song lyric into Artrificial Intelligence and creating a brand new song.

The cover of Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" is self explanetary.

Video of AI/DC: I made a bot write an AC/DC song