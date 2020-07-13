Actress Kelly Preston; Wife of John Travolta Dies of Breast Cancer

She passed after a 2 year battle with Brest Cancer

July 13, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
John Travolta and Kelly Preston

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

John Travolta is grieving the death of his wife, 57-year-old Kelly Preston, from breast cancer.

Travolta memorialized her at Instagram. He wrote, (quote) "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.  My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center."

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on

Travolta and Preston married in 1991. They have a 20-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. Their oldest, Jett, passed away as a teenager from a seizure.

A family rep released a statement on Sunday, (quote) “On the morning of July 12th, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

The family asked for privacy during this difficult time. 

Tags: 
Kelly Preston
breast cancer
John Travolta