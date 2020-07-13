Actress Kelly Preston; Wife of John Travolta Dies of Breast Cancer

John Travolta is grieving the death of his wife, 57-year-old Kelly Preston, from breast cancer.

Travolta memorialized her at Instagram. He wrote, (quote) "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center."

Travolta and Preston married in 1991. They have a 20-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. Their oldest, Jett, passed away as a teenager from a seizure.

A family rep released a statement on Sunday, (quote) “On the morning of July 12th, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.