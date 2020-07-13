Actress Kelly Preston; Wife of John Travolta Dies of Breast Cancer
She passed after a 2 year battle with Brest Cancer
John Travolta is grieving the death of his wife, 57-year-old Kelly Preston, from breast cancer.
Travolta memorialized her at Instagram. He wrote, (quote) "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center."
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Travolta and Preston married in 1991. They have a 20-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. Their oldest, Jett, passed away as a teenager from a seizure.
A family rep released a statement on Sunday, (quote) “On the morning of July 12th, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”
The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.