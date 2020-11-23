AC/DC New Album, Power Up, Debuts At #1 In US and UK

In the U.S., AC/DC's new album, Power Up, debuts at number-one and moved 117,000 equivalent album units. In the U.K., it sold 62,000 copies, making it the biggest-selling disc of the year in its first week of release.

Angus Young says, "A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get Power Up to number-one! Also a big shout out to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration”.

This in the band's third U.S. Number One, following Black Ice in 2008 and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) in 1981. This is their fourth number-one album in the U.K., and first since Iron Man 2 in 2010. Power Up is AC/DC's 18th studio album.

Just in time for Christmas comes the AC/DC Back in Black world tour diecast truck. It’s a foot-long, 1/64 scale replica with a hood that opens, authentic engine detail, poseable front wheels, an accurately detailed cab interior, pivoting fifth-wheel for trailer attachment, functioning trailer landing gear/jack stands, and detailed chassis and undercarriage. The band’s signatures are on the driver’s side of the trailer, and the album’s track listing is on the passenger side. It will set you back $130 when it’s released next month.