Local Moms Raise Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars To Support Local Restaurants & Healthcare Heroes

The Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) Metro Detroit, a non-profit organization, is providing much needed business to about 50 local restaurants, and in turn, the restaurants are providing food for healthcare workers!

“It’s a very simple concept: FLAG Metro Detroit collects donations to support local restaurants who prepare and deliver meals to medical workers.” says Monica Toomey of Bloomfield Hills, one of six moms who co-founded the organization. “The hospitals, restaurants and their staffs are part of the community. They’re family, friends and neighbors. Through the donations, we’re feeding their bodies, lifting their spirits and helping restaurants stay in business."

The group started a FLAG Metro Detroit Facebook group back on March 24. WIthin a month, it has grown to over 2200 members. The group has raised over $220,000 and has provided thousands of meals from locally owned restaurants to healthcare professsionals.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Monica about the amazing effort.

FLAG organizers have made it easy to donate: (Donations are tax deducitble)

Donate safely and securely online at flagmetrodetroit.org.

Flag Metro Detroit has also partnered with Community Foundation of St. Clair County to accept donations on their behalf.

Donate by mail:

Make checks payable to:

Community Foundation of St. Clair County

Memo: FLAG Metro Detroit Fund

500 Water Street

Port Huron, MI 48060

Please do not send cash.