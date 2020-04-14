Play Trivia And Honor A First Responder

Companies team up to provide treats for those on the front lines

April 14, 2020
Diesel Repair Specialists are taking care of first responders

Diesel Repair Specialists, Inc in Dearborn Heights is offering a fun way to show some gratitude to our first responders. 

It's called Tuesday Trivia. 

All you have to do is nominate a first responder on their Facebook page abd answer a trivia question. For every correctly answered question, a local first responder will get a bag of locally roasted coffee from Hooked on a Bean Coffee in Flatrock nd a dozen cookies from Elliott's Bakery in Trenton. Whiskey River Trucking and Fort Dearborn Post 364 are also helping make it happen.

