Play Trivia And Honor A First Responder

Diesel Repair Specialists, Inc in Dearborn Heights is offering a fun way to show some gratitude to our first responders.

It's called Tuesday Trivia.

All you have to do is nominate a first responder on their Facebook page abd answer a trivia question. For every correctly answered question, a local first responder will get a bag of locally roasted coffee from Hooked on a Bean Coffee in Flatrock nd a dozen cookies from Elliott's Bakery in Trenton. Whiskey River Trucking and Fort Dearborn Post 364 are also helping make it happen.