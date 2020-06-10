First Hole In One At Age 5

A 5-year-old boy’s golf skills are being celebrated after he hit a hole-in-one at a popular course in Florida. William Kelly, 5, sank a hole-in-one on Hole 13 at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise during his golf clinic Friday. “I hit a 7 iron,” William said. “It took two bounces off the fairway and one bounce off the green, and then it hit the flag and then it went in.” Mike Freglette, William’s golf coach, praised the boy’s skills. “It was an unbelievable moment,” Freglette said. “Some people play golf their whole lives and never get a hole-in-one. He’s playing as good as a third- (or) fourth-grader. He’s got some natural talent.”

