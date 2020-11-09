2020 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Drumroll please... The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 inductees, and they include the classic doll Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk and the game Jenga.

Those three beat out nine other classics that included that included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

Baby Nancy was created by Shindana Toys in 1968. According to the museum, it became the best selling Black doll in Los Angeles by the end of the year. It was then distributed nationwide.

The museum says Jenga, a block-stacking game that has players building towers with blocks without knocking them down, is always sure to make instant memories.

As for sidewalk chalk, the museum says it was chosen in part because it's one of the earliest known examples of an artistic toy.