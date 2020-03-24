2020 Summer Olympics Postponed To 2021

Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound has revealed that the 2020 Summer Olympics, planned to take place in July and August in Tokyo, Japan, have officially been postponed due to the worldwide illness the world is currently facing. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Dick told USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” “It will come in stages,” he said about plans going forward. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.” "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," the IOC said in a statement. Canada and Australia pulled out of the Olympics this week due to the ongoing worldwide illness. Earlier this month, organizers said it would still go on.