Woman Watches On Camera As Cottage Floods in Mid-Michigan

Residents in two mid-Michigan communities are watching as their homes and businesses get flooded, after dams in the area were breached after heavy rains.

The Edenville Dam along the Tittabawassee River in Gladwin County breached at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and failed hours later. Wednesday morning the Sanford Dam failed.

The National Weather Service called it a "life-threatening situation" as everyone in Edenville and Sanford was advised to get to higher ground.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Julie Ann Van Ameyde, who was at her home in Northville watching her cottage in Mid-Michigan flood on a camera they had set up.