10-Year-Old Challenged Dave Grohl to a Drum-Off and He Accepted

August 31, 2020
Dave Grohl accepts 10 year old's challenge

A 10-year-old drummer challenged Dave Grohl to a drum-off, and he accepted.  Here's a clip of her playing ALL the drums to Foo Fighters' "Everlong".

Here's Dave Grohl responding to the 10-year-old drummer that challenged him to a drum-off.  (He challenged her by playing "Dead End Friends" by Them Crooked Vultures, a supergroup he was the drummer for.)

