Amazon to Deliver Your Child on Your Doorstep

That's the premise in this new 'Kimmel' sketch

September 17, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - After announcing their ventures into the Christmas tree business, the now trillion-dollar Amazon conglomerate has expanded yet again. (Well, sorta...)

In a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit, the nightly host explores the notion that, in a very slippery slope, there's nothing Amazon won't deliver. This new delivery service is "the most personalized delivery of all."

What the hilarious new skit for "Amazon Special Delivery," below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Skit
amazon
Amazon Delivery

