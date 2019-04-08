ZZ Top Heading Back to The Motor City On 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top have announced their 50th anniversary tour.

The tour gets going on August 16th in Ridgefield, Washington and runs through October 20th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons says, "It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, [drummer] Frank's [Beard] excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

Cheap Trick will open 25 of the shows, with Lynyrd Skynyrd on two others.

ZZ Top’s 50th Anniversary Tour:

Aug 16 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

17 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Casino Theater

20 – Yakima, WA – Yakima Valley SunDome

21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle*

23 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre**

24 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion**

25 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater

28 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

29 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre*

Sept 01 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

04 — Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion"

06 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

07 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

08 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater*

10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights*

11 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion*

13 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City BikeFest

14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

19 — Wantagh. NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

22 – Louisville, KY – Champions Park

Oct 05 – Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

09 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Cars Stadium*

11 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee – Event Center*

12 — Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

13 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre*

15 – Augusta, GA – The James Brown Arena*

16 —St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

18 — Estero FL - Hertz Arena*

19 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

20 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

*w/Cheap Trick

**w/Lynyrd Skynyrd

All dates subject to change