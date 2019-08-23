You Can Own Elton John's Vintage Ferrari

A red Ferrari sports coupe Elton John bought with royalties from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is headed to auction -- where it's expected to sell for $600,000!

London's Sun tabloid says the 365 GTB/4 Daytona model will go up for bids on September 21st. Although more than 40 years old, the car -- powered by a robust V12 engine -- has been driven just 82,000 miles. And it's one of just 182 right-hand-drive Daytonas ever made.

Don't expect to find any Elton memorabilia in the car -- he sold the Ferrari just two years after buying it.