Yes: All-Star Tour Comes To Meadow Brook

Dates for the summer tour of the Jon Anderson-less version Yes -- which we first reported on last month -- have been announced.

Joining them on The Royal Affair tour are Asia with a special appearance by founding member and Yes guitarist Steve Howe, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown, who Palmer played with in The Crazy World of Arthur Brown.

So, if you're keeping score, Steve Howe and keyboardist Geoff Downes will play with both Yes and Asia, while Carl Palmer does the same with Asia and his ELP Legacy.

The tour stops at Meadow Brook Amphitheater on July 3rd.

Video of The Royal Affair Tour

The tour starts on June 12th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and and wrap up on July 28th in Saratoga, California.

This tour will also pay tribute to each of the acts departed members. For Yes it's Chris Squire and Peter Banks, for Asia it's John Wetton, for the Moodies it's Ray Thomas, and and ELP it's Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

Yes drummer Alan White will also pay tribute to John Lennon, having played on his Imagine album.

YES ROYAL AFFAIR TOUR 0402 SC.docx