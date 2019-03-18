Yabba Dabba Don't!

The town of Hillsborough, California, is suing the owner of a quirky home dubbed the "Flintstone House" after she put up large metal dinosaur sculptures in her backyard and made other landscaping changes, charging that she violated local codes. Local officials in the San Francisco Bay area town have called the changes Florence Fang made to her home a public nuisance. In addition to the dinosaur sculptures, Fang also put a sign in the driveway that says, "Yabba Dabba Doo," and installed figures of characters from The Flintstones, a staircase, a parking strip, a deck and other additions. A code enforcement panel found in October that the changes created a, quote, "highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards," but Fang has refused to remove them. Fang bought the orange-and-purple house with rounded structures in 2017.