Woodstock 50th: Line-up Taking Shape

The lineup for this summer's Woodstock 50 event continues to take shape as more artists names have been added to the strongly rumored lineup.

Earlier this week Dead & Company, The Killers, Chance the Rapper and Imagine Dragons were reported on the bill after their fees had been paid in advance. Now Variety says that other performers tentatively booked include Jay-Z, Black Keys, The Raconteurs, Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, Greta Van Fleet, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal the Man, Dawes, The Lumineers, Bishop Briggs and Courtney Barnett. Plus Santana -- who's already playing the unofficial Bethel Woods event -- Robert Plant, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monae are all believed to close to signing on.

The official announcement of the lineup was initially expected late last month. It's now on tap for sometime in the next couple weeks. Woodstock 50 is planned for August 16th, 17th and 18th at Watkins Glen in upstate New York.