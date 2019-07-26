Woodstock 50: By The Time We Get To......Baltimore?

Michael Lang appears to have salvaged Woodstock 50 by moving it to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, 20 miles outside of Baltimore. According to various confirmed reports, the festival -- now billed as Woodstock 50 Washington -- will take place there August 16th, 17th and 18th.

The Post is a run-of-the-mill summer concert amphitheater with one exception: It has a second stage. The initial plan of hosting more than 100,000 people has been trimmed to 32,000.

Now the big question is which artists will be able or willing to make this work in their routing. Variety reports that when it was proposed to move the festival to the parking lot of Citi Field in Queens, New York, some booking agents argued that they were not contracted to do a New York City-area show. Regardless, all the artists originally booked have been paid.

The show is now being pitched as a fundraiser for non-profits devoted to voter turnout and climate change, with tickets going for $129 for a day pass, or $595 for the weekend.

Lang says he never limited his ideas for location to upstate New York.