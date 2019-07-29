Woodstock 50: Now A Free Concert!

Woodstock 50 is now a free concert.

That's according to TMZ, which quotes sources close to the event who say a limited number of tickets for the festival will be released in the coming days. They say it's now being billed as a benefit concert, and those who attend are being encouraged to donate to their favorite causes.

Still up in the air is who will actually be on the bill, after organizers released all previously signed acts from their contracts. Jay-Z, John Fogerty and Dead and Company have all officially dropped out already.

On Thursday, the festival was moved to Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., after Vernon, New York refused to issue permits for it. TMZ's sources say organizers are still hopeful they'll be able to put on a three-day festival the weekend of August 16th with music throughout, although final plans remain up in the air. They also reveal that artists who are still booked and scheduled to perform have been paid in full.

They say plans are afoot to sell VIP tickets an effort to help defray expenses.